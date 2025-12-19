Gambhir is a manager, not a coach: Kapil Dev

Kolkata: India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Thursday said a modern-day head coach’s role is more about “managing” players than actually coaching them, amid criticism surrounding Gautam Gambhir’s working style.

Following India’s 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa, Gambhir has come under fire as India’s head coach and his ploy of constant player rotation and reliance on part-timers have been slammed.

Kapil said the term ‘coach’ is often misunderstood in contemporary cricket.

“Today that word called a coach... ‘coach’ is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can’t be a coach. He can be a manager of the team,” Kapil said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session. “When you say coach, coach is where I learn in the school and college. Those were the people, my coach there. They can manage me,” he added.