Gambhir flies back home for ‘personal emergency’, to rejoin in Adelaide

Perth: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back home with his family due to a “personal emergency” aand is unlikely to rejoin the squad before the second Test against Australia beginning December 6 in Adelaide.

The Delhi-based Gambhir will skip India’s two-day pink ball warm-up game against Prime Minister’s in Canberra starting November 30.

“He left with his family on early Tuesday morning for India. It is an unavoidable personal emergency. He will be back in Adelaide before the start of the second Test match,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Indian team will leave for Canberra on Wednesday, where it is expected to attend an official reception by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The two-day match will be crucial preparation for the side as the second Test is going to be a day-night game. The pink Kookaburra ball will be used during the clash.