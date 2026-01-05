Fury says he is coming out of retirement in 2026

Manchester: Tyson Fury is returning to the ring after announcing on Sunday that he will step out of retirement.

The former heavyweight world champion

confirmed his comeback in a post on social media, which sets up the prospect of a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua.

“2026 is that year. Return of the mac,” Fury posted on Instagram.

“Been away for a while but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.”

Fury retired last year after losing for a second time to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. Before his two bouts with Usyk he was unbeaten in 35 fights, winning 34 and drawing one.

Fury did not mention potential opponents, but his announcement comes after increased speculation about a clash with British rival Joshua in 2026.

Joshua, who is also a former world champion, last month knocked out YouTube star Jake Paul.