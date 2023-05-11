Fulton hopes to manage pressure well

Bengaluru: Indian men’s hockey team’s chief coach Craig Fulton is well aware of the immense pressure associated with his new job, but he feels the demands of the assignment will help them perform at their best.

South African Fulton took charge of the Indian men’s team a fortnight ago, replacing Australian Graham Reid and his first assignment will be the FIH Pro League in the United Kingdom, beginning May 26. “I understand there will be pressure to perform, obviously from the fans, the media and the team itself. I believe pressure can be a positive thing, it will help us focus and also perform at our best,” Fulton said in a Hockey India release. “In terms of managing pressure, I’ll be working closely with players and support staff to create a positive and supportive environment where everyone can perform to their best.