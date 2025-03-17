From boos to cheers, it has come full circle for Pandya

new delhi: From incessant boos to frenzied adulation -- star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seen it all in the last few months, during which his life underwent a “360 degree turnaround” and keeping him afloat in the turmoil was his determination to “never leave the battlefield”.

As he gears up for his second IPL season as Mumbai Indians captain, Pandya can expect a markedly warmer reception at the Wankhede after playing crucial roles in India’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy triumphs.

The backlash he faced in IPL 2024 was triggered by the team’s decision to hand him the leadership role, replacing Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five trophies.

“For me, it has always been about never leaving the battlefield. There have been phases in my career where my focus wasn’t necessarily on winning but on surviving and holding my ground,” Pandya said.

“I realised that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally...I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted. The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning -- it was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me,” he added.

The 31-year-old said he never wavered from the belief that if he remained persistent, he would come out stronger.

“I didn’t know exactly when that would happen, but as they say, destiny had its plan, and in my case, everything changed within two-and-a-half months,” he said.

The 2024 IPL season was challenging for him as MI finished at the bottom of the points table. But Pandya said MI have put together a well-balanced squad and is optimistic about the team’s chances this year.

“The 2024 season was undoubtedly challenging for us as a group, but it also provided invaluable lessons,” Pandya said.