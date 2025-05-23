French Open: Alcaraz’s confidence soaring

Paris: Carlos Alcaraz will open his defense of the French Open title against veteran Kei Nishikori and said he’s “excited” to be back in Paris on the back of an excellent clay-court season.

Alcaraz has been the dominant player in the weeks leading to Roland-Garros and is the clear-cut favorite after claiming trophies in Barcelona and Rome. Nishikori is a former top-five player who has been struggling on the dirt in recent years.

Alcaraz holds a 15-1 record on clay this season. Having moved back to No. 2 in the rankings, he can’t play top-ranked Jannik Sinner before the final in Paris because they are on opposite sides of the draw.

“It’s been a great clay season so far,” Alcaraz said after Thursday’s draw in Paris. “I’m excited. The confidence is really high right now.”

Alcaraz or Sinner have won the last five Grand Slam titles.

In the women’s draw, four-time champion Iga Swiatek is still searching for her best form. “I’m proud of my achievements here,” Swiatek said. “I’m working hard to be ready. For sure this season had more ups and downs than the years before. But I know my game is here.”