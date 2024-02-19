French league club Marseille fires coach Gennaro Gattuso

Brussels: Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso has been fired by the French league club, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

Gattuso was fired a day after Marseille lost 1-0 to Brest in the French league, a result that dented

the club’s hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season.

Marseille and Gattuso have started a legal procedure to part

ways and the club is actively looking for a replacement, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Gattuso’s departure has not been announced by the club.

Marseille is ninth in the standings after 22 matches, trailing leader PSG by 23 points.