‘French Cup final no distraction to PSG’

paris: aris St Germain manager Luis Enrique on Friday rejected any suggestion that the French Cup final against Stade de Reims would be a distraction for his side, even with the Champions League final against Inter Milan a week away.

PSG, who have already won the Ligue 1 title and French Super Cup this season, face Reims on Saturday and then have the chance to end their long wait for a first Champions League crown when they take on Italian side Inter at the Allianz Arena in Germany on May 31. “All the professional players know that playing in a Cup final is very special. It’s a special match and the details count,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“It’s not difficult to concentrate on tomorrow’s game. None of the players will be distracted.”

“We want to make history from day one... We’re here now and we need to put the icing on the cake.”

PSG, eyeing a 16th French Cup title, are heavy favourites against Reims, who are in the Ligue 1 relegation playoffs.

“It doesn’t matter what Reims’ situation is at the moment... We know how to find spaces and points to exploit. A lot can happen in a match and you have to prepare well. We’ve got one more day of preparation,” the Spaniard said.

“Everyone will be giving 130% to win this trophy. You have to win a final, you can’t let it slip through your fingers.”

While PSG have long wrapped up their league title, Inter face an all-important Serie A clash against Como later on Friday.

Table-toppers Napoli and second-placed Inter go into the last day of the Serie A season still fighting for the title, with one point separating the two sides. “Sometimes it’s better to play tight right to the end so you don’t slack off. We had to stay focused. I don’t know if that’s positive or negative. I’m trying to see what’s positive about our schedule,” Luis Enrique said. agencies