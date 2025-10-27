Free-flowing Brook revives Eng’s innings with 135 but in vain vs NZ

Mount Maunganui : Harry Brook hit 11 sixes in an extraordinary captain’s knock of 135, outshining other England Ashes stars in a four-wicket loss to New Zealand Sunday in the first One-day international.

Brook came to the crease when England were 4-2 in the second over, survived more disarray as it slipped to 56-6, then batted through to be the last man out in England’s innings of 223 from 35.2 overs.

New Zealand reached 224-6 target with 80 balls remaining.

Among other players potentially bound for the Ashes series which starts in Perth, Australia in less than a month, Ben Duckett made 2, Joe Root 2, Jacob Bethell 2, Jos Buttler 4 and Sam Curran 6.

New Zealand lost Kane Williamson for a golden duck in his first international match in seven months and slipped to 24-3 before Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell shared a 92-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Bracewell made 51 after being dropped by Root at slip on 2 and Mitchell steered New Zealand home, finishing 78 not out after being dropped on 33. Mitchell’s father John coached the England team to victory in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England last month.

Brook shone for the imperious nature of his innings in a losing cause. Matt Henry and Zak Foulkes had shared six wickets as they wrecked the England top order after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner made a hesitant decision to bat after winning the toss. Brook contributed more than 60% of England’s total, posted his second ODI century and highest score in the format, passed 1,000 ODI runs during his innings and at its end his batting average in New Zealand across all three formats was 76. He put on 87 for the 7th wicket with Jamie Overton.