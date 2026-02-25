Free-flowing Brook: Captain’s blitz takes England into semis

Pallekele: Skipper Harry Brook played the most defining innings of his T20 career, smashing a 51-ball 100 to propel England into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a narrow two-wicket victory over Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 165 on a slightly difficult surface, England were 35 /3 and then 58/4 before Brook almost singlehandedly carried them through with the two-time champions winning it with five balls to spare. Brook’s innings was not only his best individual score in T20Is but also the highest by an England skipper in the history of the T20 World Cups. England have now reached their fifth straight T20 World Cup semi-final and first to qualify in the current edition.

Brook, batting at No. 3 for the first time, showed admirable cricketing smarts during an innings that had 10 fours and four sixes as he picked his battles with precision.

He did not take any undue risks against Usman Tariq (2/31 in 4 overs) and stood tall even as Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) wreaked havoc in his opening spell, during which he claimed three wickets.

Brook completed his maiden T20I century with a six and a chipped boundary over mid-off before getting bowled trying to go for third big hit against Afridi. By then, he had ensured a last four berth for England and received a warm handshake from the Pakistan pacer. The hallmark of Brook’s innings was how he attacked spinners Saim Ayub, Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Ahmed. The footwork -- both front and back, was immaculate and he made full use of the big ground, running 13 twos after pushing the ball to the vacant areas in the deep. Brook teed off with a 17-run over off left-arm spinner Nawaz which included a six and couple of boundaries.