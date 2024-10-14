Franchises break the bank for Indian Men’s Hockey Team core players in 1st half

New Delhi: The Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25 got underway in thrilling fashion, with all eight franchises spending heavily to acquire Indian Men’s Hockey team core players.



Gurjant Singh (19 lakh) was the first buy, while star drag-flicker and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (78 lakh) emerged as the costliest buy in the first half. Both players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports. Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for 70 lakh. Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (for 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (for 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Sumit (for 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans). Meanwhile, among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland’s David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for 32 lakh. Germany’s Jean-Paul Danneberg (for 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands’ Pirmin Blaak (for 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch (for 23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) were also acquired. Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera was acquired for 22 lakh by Team Gonasika, and Pawan for 15 lakh by Delhi SG Pipers.