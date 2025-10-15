France made to wait

Reykjavik: France missed a chance to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup after being held to 2-2 at Iceland.

The result in Reykjavik on Monday halted France’s perfect start in European qualifying after three straight victories. The two-time world champions could have sealed qualification if they had beaten Iceland and Ukraine failed to defeat Azerbaijan. Ukraine won 2-1.

Runners-up at the 2022 World Cup, France still lead Group D with 10 points, three more than Ukraine.

France were without captain Kylian Mbappé, who scored in the team’s 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday but limped off the field with a right ankle injury.Iceland took the lead with a goal by Victor Palsson in the 39th minute but the visitors rallied with Christopher Nkunku scoring in the 63rd minute and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 68th. Iceland evened the match with Kristian Hlynsson a couple of minutes later.

Iceland stayed with four points after four matches, three more than Azerbaijan.

Switzerland also had a chance to secure a World Cup spot but it couldn’t manage more than 0-0 at Slovenia.

Switzerland would have qualified if they had beaten Slovenia and Kosovo failed to defeat Sweden. Kosovo won 1-0 to reach seven points in Group B, three fewer than Switzerland. Slovenia have three points and Sweden, also winless like Slovenia, have one.

Germany beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in Belfast with a first-half goal by Nick Woltemade, staying even with Slovakia with nine points each atop Group A. Slovakia beat Luxembourg 2-0.

In other results, North Macedonia drew with Kazakhstan 1-1, while Belgium came from behind to win at Wales 4-2 with a pair of penalty kicks converted by Kevin de Bruyne.

Play was briefly delayed after a rat entered the field as Belgium led 2-1 in the second half. The rat was spotted near Thibaut Courtois.