Four meet records broken in track and field in KIUG

jaipur: Four meet records tumbled in track and field, two from Chandigarh University athletes, even as Guru Nanak Dev University continued to lead the medal tally in the Khelo India University Games here on Tuesday.

Chandigarh University’s Rahul (men’s 20km race walk) and Deepika (women’s Javelin Throw), Ruchir Mori (men’s 400m hurdles) of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Lovely Professional University’s Pooja (Women’s High Jump) broke the KIUG meet record on second day of athletics competition. Guru Nanak Dev University remained at the top of the medal tally with 31 gold. Chandigarh University, last edition’s KIUG champions, clinched 11 gold medals, including seven in Canoe & Kayaking on Tuesday, to take their gold medal tally to 22.

Lovely Professional University also won two gold medals in athletics to consolidate their third spot with 23 gold medals.

In the morning session, Rahul led the 20km Race Walk event from start to end to stop the clock at 1 hour 25 minute 43 seconds, bettering the previous record of 1:26:44.00 set by Akshdeep Singh of Punjabi University back in 2022. agencies