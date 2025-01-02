Four for Lhingdeikim as India maul Maldives

BENGALURU: Dishing out an impressive show on debut, forward Lhingdeikim struck four goals in the Indian women team’s comprehensive 11-1 win over Maldives in its second FIFA friendly contest, here Thursday.

In the first match, the hosts had thrashed the rivals 14-0 .

Lhingdeikim (12th, 16th, 56th and 59th) scored two goals in each half whereas the other debutant in the contest, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, scored once (45+1) in the extra time of the first half.

The others who scored in the contest were Kajol D’Souza (15th), Pooja (41st), Simran Gurung (62nd, 68th) and Khumukcham Bhumika Devi (71st).

Mariyam Rifa scored the only goal for Maldives in the 27th minute but an own goal from the visitors’ skipper Hawwa Haneefa in the 17th added to India’s tally.

India coach Joakim Alexandersson had announced six changes for this contest in which Lhingdeikim and Sibani Devi made their debuts in the starting eleven whereas Ribansi Jamu, Thingbaijam Sanjita Devi, Juhi Singh, Monisha Singha, Bhumika Devi and Gurung made their debuts off the bench.