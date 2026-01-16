Former players bat for Reddy

new delhi: India’s young fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy should be persisted with and the cricket fraternity must not rush to pass judgement, former players Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary said on Thursday.

The remarks come in the backdrop of Reddy’s modest outing in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot, where he scored 20 and went wicket-less in two overs as India suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

“Being an all-rounder is not easy. You have to master two skills. Ravindra Jadeja didn’t become what he is overnight, nor did Hardik Pandya. They became complete players because of the time they spent in international cricket. Nitish Reddy also needs that time,”

Uthappa said.