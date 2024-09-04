Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra appointed BCCI selector

New Delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as a selector of the men’s cricket team, replacing Salil Ankola in the five-man panel.

As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent the North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

After Agarkar was appointed chief selector last year, the selection panel ended up having two selectors from West Zone with Ankola already a part of the committee.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men’s Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee,” read a BCCI statement.

The development comes ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning on September 19. Ratra, however, will be on the job from Thursday when the Duleep Trophy begins. “It is a huge honour and a challenge. I look forward to contributing to Indian cricket,” Ratra told PTI shortly after the announcement.

The BCCI had invited applications for the post of selector back in January and the four shortlisted candidates including Ratra, Retinder Singh Sodhi, Ajay

Mehra and Shakti Singh were interviewed by the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee in June.

The selection panel did not have a representation from the North Zone following the unceremonious exit of Chetan Sharma in February 2023. Ratra was also a member of the support staff that travelled with India A women’s team to Australia last month.