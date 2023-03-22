Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil retires at 34

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil , who won the World Cup in 2014, retired from soccer on Wednesday at the age of 34.

Ozil said injuries played a role in his decision.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity,” Ozil wrote on social media.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”

His immediate retirement brings an early end to his season with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, where he made only seven appearances for the team.

Ozil won the Spanish league title with Real Madrid in 2012 and the FA Cup four times with Arsenal. His international career ended abruptly in 2018 when he quit the Germany squad citing “racism and disrespect.”

That followed anti-Turkish comments from German politicians and abuse from some fans toward Ozil, who has Turkish heritage, amid criticism of his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup. Ozil started his career in Germany with hometown club Schalke before a good spell at Werder Bremen earned him a spot on the German national team.

Standout performances for Germany at the 2010 World Cup were followed by a move to Madrid. He then had an eight-year stint with Arsenal.

Ozil moved Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2021 after his relationship with Arsenal broke down.