‘For you’: Kohli’s message to loyals at bittersweet parade

Bengaluru: Perhaps mindful of the tragedy outside the stadium, Virat Kohli was not his usual exuberant self but still managed to draw emotional roars from spectators who thronged the Chinnaswamy Stadium to be a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL trophy triumph celebrations here Wednesday.

“I’m going to start off by repeating what our captain (Rajat Patidar) said (during the trophy presentation ceremony on Tuesday night). It’s no more ee sala cup namde, it’s ee sala cup namdu,” said Kohli to a rousing applause and roar from the gathered crowd.

Kohli then dedicated the victory to RCB fans who stood with the team for 17-long years without a trophy to show.

“It’s for all of you - the fans, the people of this wonderful city, people who’ve supported RCB through thick and thin. I’ve never seen any fanbase of any team in the world like this franchise. I’m going to give the loudest cheer for him (captain Rajat Patidar),” added Kohli, who then invited Patidar to speak to the crowd.

Patidar too lauded the loyal RCB fan base.

“Whenever I come here, I always like to start with Namaskara Bengaluru. It was a great moment for us.

“From the start of the season, everyone was clear about what we had to do. You all deserve the trophy. We all love you,” said Patidar.