For ton-up Jurel, readiness to seize chances is paramount

Ahmedabad: Dhruv Jurel has already proved in his short career that India's wicket-keeping duties remains in safe hands whenever Rishabh Pant is unavailable.

But with his maiden Test century here on Friday, the youngster underlined the importance of being "one hundred per cent ready" to seize those rare opportunities.

Jurel produced a 125-run knock against West Indies while putting on 206 runs with Ravindra Jadeja as India's lead swelled to 286 runs.

Jurel, who has remained the second-choice after the mercurial Pant in Test cricket, once again came good on all counts after a brilliant opening day.

"It's about the huge privilege even if you are not getting the chance (to play), you are (still getting to be) with the squad. How many get to be with the squad and how many (get to) play Test cricket?," Jurel said after the close of play.

"I am very glad that I am with the squad and if I am not playing the match, I keep working hard. I know one day I will get an opportunity and I have to be 100 per cent ready to be able to deliver," he replied when asked about getting a Test ton despite limited opportunities.

So how does Jurel, who has hardly kept a foot wrong in the longest format and has looked like someone who knows the lanes of Test cricket for many years, keeps himself ready for the challenge?

“(By following my) routines and disciplines, whatever I can (do). Batting (in the nets), (training in the) gym, but I have to remain disciplined. Sometimes I am not able to do that, but I try to keep myself motivated to do more," he said.

Jurel said doing a lot of visualisation also helps him being ready for action, while he doesn't believes in milestones in a team sport.

"I do a lot of visualisation whether I am playing or not, so when I play a match, it doesn't feel anything new. I would know that I've gone through this and what the feeling is like. I visualise everything, from walking in (to the middle) to taking the stance. everything. Nothing feels different. I am always prepared whether I am playing or not," he said.

"Visualisation of scenarios, say if a left-armer is bowling then where are the fielders placed and where I can get the runs from. I try to get risk-free runs in the longer formats because I think if I keep it that way, the team will also be in a good position."