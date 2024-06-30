For now, it stings, just gut-wrenching: SA skipper Markram on WC heartbreak

Bridgetown: A devastated South African skipper Aiden Markram is hopeful that at some point he would be able to see the good in his team’s T20 World Cup campaign but for now, all he feels is a “sting” which, he hopes, will ensure a “fire in the belly for next time”.

South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls in a chase of 176 against India but fell short by seven runs despite Heinrich Klaasen’s awe-inspiring 27-ball 52 in the see-saw summit clash here on Saturday.

India had Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya’s death bowling and a blinder of a catch by Suryakumar Yadav to thank for the close win after the peerless Virat Kohli set up the match for them with a brilliant 76-run knock. “It’s not the first game of cricket that’s been lost with a team needing 30 of 30 – it’s more that India was allowed to bowl well, they’re allowed to field well, they’re allowed to go from that position to a position of strength,” the 29-year-old Markram said in the post-match press conference.

“...right now to pinpoint something is quite tough but we’ll reflect over the next few days, over the next few weeks, try and find areas that we could have maybe improved in during today’s game, but also to highlight the things that went really well for us,” he

added.