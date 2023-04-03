Football: Man City vs Liverpool turns toxic again after 4-1 rout

Manchester: Manchester City’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool was marred by more off-field trouble as one of English soccer’s fiercest rivalries turned toxic again.

Despite securing a statement win on Saturday in the race for the Premier League title, the defending champions were left to condemn an apparent attack on their rivals’ team bus and address “hateful” chants from its supporters.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, was forced to defend his touchline antics, after accusations he showed a lack of respect by celebrating directly in front of Liverpool substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo.

“I was happy and I said how nice our goal was. That’s all,” the City manager said when asked about his actions. “Do you think it’s a lack of respect? Ah OK, sorry. I’m so sorry.”

As if those incidents weren’t enough to sour the mood around the club’s Etihad Stadium, Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Leeds later in the day restored the league leaders’ eight-point advantage at the top, having played one more game than City. City and Liverpool have been the dominant forces of English soccer in recent years and the battle for supremacy has turned ugly during that time. Fans of both clubs have been criticized for their actions, including an attack on City’s team bus in 2018, while Guardiola had to avoid being hit by coins during a game at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool complained of “vile chants” during that game and said its stadium had been vandalized with graffiti.

On this occasion, it was Liverpool’s bus that was targeted.

“We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area,” City said in a statement. “Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible.”

The club said it was “disappointed” by the chants from some of its fans. “We regret any offense these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture,” City added.

On the field, City produced one of its best performances of the season, which Guardiola described as “almost perfect” as his players made light of Erling Haaland’s absence due to a groin injury. But Arsenal remains out in front with a rout of its own against Leeds.

GREALISH STANDS OUT

At a cost of 139 million, Jack Grealish should be able to do everything. And in the space of a minute at Etihad Stadium against Liverpool, he showed his range of talents with two game-changing moments.

With Liverpool leading 1-0 after Mohamed Salah’s opener, Grealish chased down the striker and cut out the danger as he looked set to extend the visitors’ lead.