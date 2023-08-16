Football: India to face Iraq in King’s Cup

The Indian senior men’s team will face Iraq in the semi-final of the 49th King’s Cup football tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand on September 7.

The match will take place at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai.

Thailand will take on Lebanon in the other semi-final later on the same day, as per the draw announced by the Football Association of Thailand on Wednesday.

The finall of the tournament will be played on September 10. As per the draw mechanics, Iraq (as the highest FIFA-ranked team - 70th) and Thailand (as hosts and ranked 113th) were placed in separate match-ups, and drawn against the remaining two teams -- India, ranked 99th, and Lebanon, ranked 100th.