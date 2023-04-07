Football: Buoyed by big win against Kyrgyz, India hope for another commanding show

Bishkek: Buoyed by their comprehensive 5-0 victory against Kyrgyz Republic in the first game of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 1, the Indian women’s team will hope to build on the momentum when they take on the hosts in the second leg here on Friday.

The Thomas Dennerby-coached Indian side had returned to winning ways after five disappointing results in the first three months of the year, defeating Kyrgyz Republic at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Tuesday in the first of the two-legged Group G tie.

With four different players finding the back of the net, there’s renewed enthusiasm in the side that they can come up with another commanding performance when the two teams meet in the second leg.

A double strike from Anju Tamang, a clinical volley from Soumya Guguloth in the first half and two more goals from Shikly Devi and Renu in the second half were enough for India to secure an emphatic win. “In the first game, we were desperate for goals, because we had gone in without many of our big goal scorers,” Dennerby said.

“Tomorrow, I want the team to keep another clean sheet. We will get chances, I have no doubt, but I want the players to repeat their defensive solidity from the first game,” said the Swedish tactician.

A win, or even a draw, would be enough for India to progress to Round 2 of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers.

India have reached that stage of the competition once before -- in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers -- and were knocked out on goal difference by Myanmar. Several of the players, who had played in that drawn fixture (2-2) against Myanmar, have strong memories of the heartbreak and know that a run of positive results would do the side a world of good as they eye a spot in the second round.

Conceding that the gap between the two rounds would mean a lot could change, Dennerby also highlighted the need to end the assignment here on a high. “We have been in a long camp and tomorrow’s game will essentially be the last game for this Indian team for a few months,” he said.

“Many of them will go back to club duty, state duty and we will only come together in the lead up to the Asian Games It is important to leave with a good taste in our mouth and some positive energy,” the coach added.

The Blue Tigresses can be guaranteed of a sizable Indian crowd rooting for them on Friday as Bishkek’s several medical colleges have a large number of students.