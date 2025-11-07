Foden doubles the joy

Milan: Inter Milan remained among the teams with a perfect record by beating Kairat 2-1 in the Champions League, while Barcelona was held at Club Brugge and Erling Haaland extended his scoring streak in Manchester City’s 4-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund.

Lautaro Martínez and Carlos Augusto scored a goal in each half for last year’s runner-up Inter, which joined Bayern Munich and Arsenal as the only teams with four victories from four matches — the league phase’s halfway point.

Kairat, the Kazakhstan club that remains among the winless teams in the league phase, equalized with Ofri Arad early in the second half before Augusto gave the hosts the victory. “We knew we had to win the first four games, and did it,” Inter defender Federico Dimarco said. “We have to think game after game, every match is tough in the Champions League.” Barcelona came from behind three times in its draw at Club Brugge, with Lamine Yamal being decisive in the team’s comeback in Belgium. He scored in the 61st and it was his shot in the 77th that led to an own-goal by Club Brugge midfielder Christos Tzolis for the 3-3 score.

Phil Foden netted twice for Man City, while Haaland scored his 27th goal in 17 matches for club and country this season. He has scored in five consecutive Champions League games for three different clubs, having also done it with Salzburg and Dortmund. “Every time I come to a press conference, they give him another record,” Man City coach Pep Guardiola said.

The Norway striker has scored 14 times in his last nine games. Only twice he failed to score in a game this season.

José Mourinho’s Benfica lost 1-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen for its fourth straight loss in the league phase. Ajax also picked up its fourth consecutive loss after a 3-0 defeat to ninth-place Galatasaray at home. Victor Osimhen converted two penalties in his hat-trick for the visitors to

reach six goals.