Focus shifts to ODIs as Pakistan host SA

Faisalabad: International cricket returns to Faisalabad for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday when newly installed ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan in the three-match series against an under-strength South Africa.

Iqbal Stadium last hosted an ODI against Bangladesh in 2008, before the terrorist attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus the following year forced Pakistan to organize its home matches at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates for six years.

Since international cricket gradually returned to Pakistan in 2015, major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan have all hosted foreign teams. But Faisalabad wasn’t able to stage international games due to lack of facilities, which have improved over the last couple of years.

“It is exciting to see international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years,” Afridi told reporters on Monday. “We are looking forward to performing well against South Africa. The team played good cricket in the T20 series and we aim to carry that momentum into the ODIs.”

Pakistan drew the test series 1-1 against South Africa, but defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the T20 series after winning back-to-back matches at Lahore.

Pakistan haven’t impressed in ODIs this year, which led to Mohammad Rizwan getting replaced by Afridi as skipper. Pakistan lost the triangular series final to New Zealand before failing to reach the semifinals of the Champions Trophy it hosted and also lost 2-1 in the West Indies.

Afridi led Pakistan in a T20 series against New Zealand last year, but was sacked after losing to the Black Caps 4-1.

“Our job is to play cricket and fulfil the responsibility given to us,” Afridi said. “We respect the decision of the PCB and now it’s up to me to lead from the front in the ODIs.”

Pakistan have named a full strength squad for the ODIs against South Africa with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as the other fast bowlers to team up with Afridi. Fakhar Zaman also returns after skipping the T20 series while Babar Azam returned to form by scoring a 68 in the final T20.”