Focus on men’s cricket team after women shine with gold at Asiad

Hangzhou: Cricket and the Asian Games seemed like cheese and chalk. Not any longer. On Monday, the Indian men’s team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach VVS Laxman had a look at the venue where they will play their first match on Tuesday.



This is the second week of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. After the highs of the women winning gold against Sri Lanka last week, the focus shifts to the men. The big boys are not here, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and company. They are busy as preparations for the ICC World Cup reaches a crescendo in India. Yet, for the BCCI to send a team, not so weak, is a good sign. Given the growth of T20 cricket, acceptance in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year and now the Asian Games is positive.

“I think the T20 format is ideal for the Asian Games,” said coach Laxman on Monday. As one who is aware of what it means to win a medal for India, since the women have experienced it, Laxman spoke on how the team will be prepared.

They have been seeded straight into the quarter-final. On Sunday, the cricket team checked into the Asian Games Athletes Village to get a feel of the ambience.

When the women’s team played in Hangzhou last week, the weather was wet. Now, the sun is shining, so one can expect big shots and plenty of sixes. There have been a few additions and deletions to the Indian team bound for the Asian Games. Despite the focus on the World Cup, winning a cricket medal will count.

With the overall medal count rising, cricket will have its own charm. Many former cricketers have spoken of how not getting an Indian medal around their neck has been disappointing. Laxman also dropped a hint that cricket will be good in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, if included.

The way cricket is becoming a mass sport, with even nations like Nepal and Mongolia now embracing it, T20 may be here to stay. As it is, with the women getting a rousing reception back in New Delhi after winning a cricket medal in China, the men can fancy their chances.

It will be matches in day light, not flood lights. Yet, despite the sport being new in China, people are watching it as something new.

If India does well and lifts gold, that will be big. The BCCI is the big boss of global cricket and even as the International Olympic Committee is set to finalize the program for 2028, cricket remains a point of discussion. “Cricket has been received well here in China at the Asian Games,” said Olympic Council of Asia boss Raja Randhir Singh. As a former member of the IOC in India, Randir was hopeful cricket would make its debut in 2028.

To be sure, the Olympics program is seeing big changes. Many traditional spot have been jettisoned. There is a constant process of reinventing the wheel, so that sports which are fast can be included.