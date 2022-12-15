Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash

London: Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to a hospital after suffering a horror car crash in Surrey while filming an episode for BBC's TV Show.

The 45-year-old was filming for 'Top Gear' in icy conditions at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on Tuesday when the accident happened. "Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," the BBC said in a statement. "He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."