Flick optimistic Barcelona can rebound

Madrid: Hansi Flick says his Barcelona team must play with “greater aggression” now that it finds itself in a Champions League mini-slump.

Barcelona’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Tuesday left the team in 15th place ahead of Wednesday’s games, and it followed a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge. In both matches, defensive mistakes were costly.

At Stamford Bridge, Barcelona was outplayed and its attack failed to score for the first time in 53 games. It was a reality check for the Catalan club, which has been doing well in Spain.

“We definitely need to be more dynamic and play with greater aggression,” Flick said.

It was Barcelona’s second defeat in the Champions League. It lost at home to Paris Saint-Germain in early October. With three games left in the league phase, Barcelona hosts Eintracht Frankfurt next month. “We have to accept the defeat and stay positive about what comes next,” Flick said after Tuesday’s loss. “I saw positive things and I believe we can still take the nine points left to play for.”

Flick said things might have been different in London had Ferran Torres converted on his close-range opportunity in the fifth minute. agencies