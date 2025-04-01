Fleming quells the idea of Dhoni batting for 10 overs

Guwahati: Mahendra Singh Dhoni can’t bat 10 overs running full stick as his knee remains dodgy and the former captain decides on his batting position based on the match situation, revealed Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming.

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at No. 9 during CSK’s 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk last week.

On Sunday, the CSK talisman walked out at No. 7 with the team needing 54 off 25 balls but could manage just 16 runs off 11 balls as they suffered a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

“It’s a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren’t what they used to be. He’s moving okay but there’s still a nutrition aspect to it. He can’t bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us,” Fleming said.

“If the game’s in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he’s balancing that. I said it last year, he’s too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs He’s actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he’s looking to go, depending on who’s in.”

RR racked up 79/1 in the powerplay compared to CSK’s 42-1 and Fleming admitted they lost the match in the powerplays. “If you analyse the game it’s probably the two power plays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs and we were only able to manage early 40s,” he said. “So that’s on the scoreboard the big difference and we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways.” Reflecting on the key moments, Fleming said: “I think (Riyan) Parag’s catch was the turning point in the match. The Dube match-up was going our way but he (Wanindu Hasaranga) had courage. You can’t deny that and he certainly gave the ball air.