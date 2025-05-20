Fleming a fan of experience

New Delhi: “Shaken” they may be after a horrendous season but Chennai Super Kings will not compromise on experience going forward, coach Stephen Fleming hinted on Monday, saying that experience wins tournaments.

Asked if performance of Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Noor Ahmed has convinced the team management to bank on youth, Fleming gave them due credit. “My point has always been a mixture of youth and experience. I am a fan of experience, it wins tournaments. But the youth and talent is something you can’t ignore.”