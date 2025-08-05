Flawless Sehrawat sets sights on Worlds medal

lucknow: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was hardly challenged in the World Championship selection trials while Sujeet Kalkal put on display tremendous counterattacking skills to lock his place in the national side in the men’s freestyle 65kg weight category here Monday.

Next month’s World Championship in Zagreb, Croatia, will be Sehrawat’s only second international event since he won a bronze in the French capital in 2024.

The 22-year old Sehrawat settled for a bronze at the Mongolia Ranking Series event in June to make a comeback to competitive wrestling. On Monday, he looked sharper than what was on show in Mongolia. The only points he lost to Sumit in his opening bout were push-out points as his double-leg attacks gave him complete control of the match. He won by technical superiority within the first period. The final against Rahul also turned out to be a lopsided affair as Sehrawat again won by technical superiority and without conceding a point.

“I feel I am back to my best. My fitness is good and my rhythm is also back, I am ready for World Championships,” Sehrawat said.

Deepak Punia, who has moved to 92kg, also locked his place in the national side with dominant wins.