Five-star Suthar leads India A vs Oz

Lucknow: Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar bagged five wickets to break the back of Australia A’s batting, as India A restricted the visitors to 350/9 on the opening day of their second four-day unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

Suthar bowled with precision to take wickets at regular intervals to return 28-4-93-5, while pacer Gurnoor Brar took 2 for 71 whereas India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged one wicket apiece. Dhruv Jurel led India A as Shreyas Iyer pulled out from this match, but Siraj and KL Rahul returned to action ahead of the two-Test series at home against the West Indies early next month. Siraj sent down 13 overs (1/73), while Prasidh was a little more tight with his lines in his 14 overs (1/63).