Five-star Shami stars in Bengal’s win vs Gujarat

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami served another reminder to the Indian selectors with a five-wicket haul as Bengal beat Gujarat by 141 runs for their second straight win in the early part of their Ranji Trophy campaign here on Tuesday.

With 15 wickets in 68 overs across the first two games, Shami has given a good account of his form and fitness in the premier domestic competition thus far. He last played for India in the Champions Trophy but was not picked for the five Test tour of England.

With five wickets on day four of the game, Shami took his match tally to eight wickets. The player of the match award went to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed who took six wickets in the first innings to give Bengal a crucial first-innings lead over Gujarat.

Resuming their second innings at 170 for six, Bengal declared at 214 for eight to set Gujarat an improbable 327 run target. Shami’s exploits on the final day meant Gujarat were rolled over for 185 in the second innings. Urvil Patel kept Gujarat’s fight going with an unbeaten 109 off 124.