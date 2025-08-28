Five-star India demolish Bhutan

Thimphu: A ruthless India demolished Bhutan 5-0 in their fourth match of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Young Tigresses led 3-0 at halftime.

This was the second meeting between the two sides in the space of four days, the first ending in a commanding 8-0 victory for India.

Indian forward Anushka Kumari (4’ 16’) picked up where she left off, netting twice more on Wednesday and assisting the fifth, taking her personal tally to seven goals in the tournament so far.

The other goals were scored by Shveta Rani (24’), Julan Nongmaithem (77’) and Nira Chanu Longjam (90+5’).

With this emphatic result, India made it four wins from as many matches, scoring 22 goals without conceding any, and tightening their grip at the summit of the table.

India now sit atop the group with 12 points from four matches, ahead of the second placed Bangladesh with nine points followed by Nepal on three. Bhutan are yet to score a point.

India wasted no time in stamping their dominance. Bhutan entered the match desperate to plug defensive holes after conceding 13 goals in three matches but India’s relentless pressure meant their backline remained porous.

The breakthrough came as early as in the fourth minute. A perfectly-threaded pass from the centre circle split Bhutan’s defence, finding Kumari at the edge of the box. Using her pace, she beat her marker and calmly slotted past Bhutan’s goalkeeper Kelzang Wangmo, who hesitated in narrowing the angle.

India nearly doubled their advantage soon after through Pearl Fernandes, but her shot was bravely blocked by a Bhutan defender.