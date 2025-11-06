Fit Pant returns for SA Tests but Shami left out again

new delhi: Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday made a much-anticipated return to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa but the selectors chose to ignore pacer Mohammed Shami yet again, putting a question mark over the senior pacer’s career.

Pant expectedly made a comeback to international cricket after recovering from a foot fracture, sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. He was forced out of the following series against the West Indies.

The 26-year-old impact batter recently captained India A to win over South Africa A in a four-day game in Bengaluru, scoring 90 in the second innings in a chase of 275.

He replaced N Jagadeesan in the 15-man squad and will be deputy to Shubhman Gill.

However Shami, who did quite well in three recent Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal, yet again did not find a place in Test squad. He bowled 93 overs, across three matches, albeit in short spells and accounted for 15-plus scalps. However, it seems that the selectors are unsure if Shami’s body can withstand the vigours of Test cricket.