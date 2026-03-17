Fit & fired up Rohit impresses Jayawardene

Mumbai : A new version of a “much fitter and very committed” Rohit Sharma has done a lot of skill work in the lead-up to the IPL 2026, said Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene here on Tuesday.

Having retired from T20Is, Rohit last played for India during a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January, and Jayawardene is looking forward to the former India and Mumbai Indians skipper leading from the top.

“I think he has done a lot of work behind the scenes,” Jayawardene told reporters on the sidelines of the MI Junior 2026 finals. “(He) had a lot of skill work done in the last week. He’s joined us on the first day itself for our training camp. He looked good in the nets, very good.” “A newer version of Rohit as well, much fitter, very committed so I’m looking forward to him leading us from the top,” he added.

Jayawardene said India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is not worried about his individual form but heaped praise for the way he led his side in the T20 World Cup for a record third title.

“SKY is not worried too much about it. He’s a class operator. He’s always going to get there. He has contributed when it mattered,” Jayawardene said.

“Yes, consistency is something that he would want to improve. But I think leading the team the way he led the team and keeping everything together. “There were a couple of tough decisions they had to make during the season and in the World Cup, which they did (so) hats off to him. I’m sure he’ll have a good break and join the camp with a smiling face,” Jayawardene said.

The former Sri Lanka skipper said he knows the amount of work India bowler Jasprit Bumrah puts behind his bowling, which he has seen from close quarters. “Jassi is always a special player. It’s just the work ethic he puts in.”