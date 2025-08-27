Fit-again Suryakumar recalls injury setback, looks to light up Asia Cup

new delhi: India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about his recent injury setback, which needed surgery and a six-week rehab, saying that the forced break was an opportunity to return to his “best version” ahead of next month’s Asia Cup.

The 34-year-old underwent a sports hernia surgery in Munich after being diagnosed with a problem in his lower right abdomen towards the end of the IPL in June. After that, he underwent a rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He is back to full fitness and will be leading the side in the continental showpiece beginning September 9 in the UAE.

“I’m feeling good right now. It’s been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for last six weeks and fingers crossed, feeling really well,” Suryakumar said in a video posted by the BCCI on Tuesday.

“...most important thing during a rehab phase is to have good people around you who will guide you really well and that’s what I did from last two-three years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself. If I was here for six weeks, eight weeks or 12 weeks, I could take that one week at a time, prepare myself mentally that way and just use the facility and stay in that moment and move in the right direction.”

Recalling the time when he first understood the gravity of his injury, Suryakumar said it was a problem quite similar to the one he had experienced

in the past.

“It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had the similar kind of injury last year as well and that’s how I got to know. So a few checklists were there,” said Suryakumar, who had an ankle surgery in 2023 and underwent another sports hernia procedure in early 2024.

“I tried those things and then I realised that it’s time to go and do a small MRI. When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany. It went really well how it went last year and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time and we are here and I’m feeling good,” he said, adding more in his structured rehabilitation and

the support at CoE.