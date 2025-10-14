Fit-again Shami opens up on Australia tour omission

Kolkata: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday took a dig at the national selectors for omitting him from the white-ball tour of Australia, saying that his availability for Bengal in Ranji Trophy proves he is fit and it is not his job to update the panel on this.

Shami, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy triumph and finished as the country’s top wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy, has battled recurring ankle and knee injuries that required surgery after the 2023 World Cup.

“I have said this before... Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal,” Shami said.