First Test: West India slump to 68 for 4 at lunch

Roseau: Ravichandran Ashwin removed both openers with his sheer artistry as West Indies crawled to 68 for 4 at lunch against India on the opening day of the first Test, here on Wednesday.

Shardul Thakur (1/7 in 3 overs), operating as the third seamer in overseas conditions for the first time, continued with his happy knack of picking wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/6 in 2 overs) also found his name in wickets column due to a magnificent catch by Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (14).

At the break, debutant Alick Athanaze (13 batting) was at the crease as West Indies could hit only six fours in 28 overs bowled during the session.

Opting to bat first, West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12, 44 balls) and Kraigg Brathwaite (20 off 46 balls) went into a shell during the first hour as “both Siraj (0/17 in 8 overs) and Jaydev Unadkat (0/7 in 5 overs) settled down to a nice fuller Test match length, beating the outside edge of both openers on multiple occasions. There was a nice loop and Ashwin did challenge both inside and outside edge.