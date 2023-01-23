First priority is to get 100% fit, says Jadeja

Chennai: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is making a return to competitive cricket after close to six months, on Monday said his first priority is to get “100 percent” match fit ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia.

“I am feeling good to be back on the field. Very excited. Hopefully it will come good as a team and as an individual also,” Jadeja, who will lead Saurashtra in their final Ranji Trophy Group B league match against Tamil Nadu beginning here on Tuesday, told reporters.

“...See my first priority is to get on the field and be fit...100 per cent fit. Once I am 100 per cent fit, I will work more on my skills, whether it is batting or bowling. Now, my first priority is fitness...”

Jadeja had to undergo a knee surgery last year after playing for India last in August.

He said he had spent time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and added that he wanted game time before the Test series against the visiting Australians.

“I was at the NCA for 20 days. I was doing batting and bowling. Match scenario is different. I wanted one game before the Australia series, that’s why I am here.”

He has been picked in the India squad for the first two Tests subject to fitness.

When asked if there was any discomfort now, Jadeja said: “Not really...after five months I am playing competitive cricket, so you don’t feel confident initially.