First-ever Sekhon IAF marathon held

new delhi: The IAF on Sunday hosted athletic events across the country to pay tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who received Param Vir Chakra for his heroics in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Across the country, over 45,000 participants from 46 air force stations took part in the events in 21-km, 10-km, and 5-km categories -- reflecting the spirit of inclusivity, enthusiasm, and collective pride that defines the Indian Air Force community, the defence ministry said.

The first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon witnessed a spectacular culmination uniting the nation in a celebration of fitness, valour and pride, officials said. The marathon at Delhi witnessed strong participation of more than 12,000 runners, including men, women, and children of all ages, they said.