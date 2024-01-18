Finn tells England to woo fans to win series in India

New Delhi: For England to replicate their 2012 victory in India, their IPL superstars need to gain admirers by delivering entertaining performances, feels former pacer-turned-commentator Steven Finn.

India have won 16 home series since their 1-2 reversal against England 13 years back, a series which Finn was part of. “I think the IPL superstardom of some of the players will count to England’s benefit,” Finn told ESPNCricinfo.

“Kevin Pietersen aside, that 2012 team, people weren’t really superstars in India, whereas you have quite a few guys this time going over who have played in the IPL and are superstars in that. I think that will count.”

England have some IPL household names in the touring party with the likes of Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook part of the side.

England will embark on their five-match series against India.