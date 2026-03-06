Finn-ished off: Decoding Allen’s blitz against SA

mumbai: Finn Allen switched to beast mode as New Zealand national cricket team stormed into the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a pulsating nine-wicket win over favourites South Africa national cricket team at Eden Gardens on Wednesday night.



The dashing opening batter was in a punishing mood against the Proteas and showed little regard for their reputation, despite South Africa’s impressive run in the tournament.

For those unfamiliar with the Aucklander, Allen is no stranger to power-hitting. At just 26, what he achieved in the World Cup has been phenomenal, with records tumbling along the way. His unbeaten 100 off just 33 deliveries at Eden Gardens stood out for its sheer explosiveness, with runs flowing freely from his bat.

South Africa’s bowling attack had been outstanding throughout the World Cup. However, after playing most of their matches in Ahmedabad, the move to Kolkata posed a fresh challenge, particularly with the dew factor coming into play.

Allen blasted 10 fours and eight sixes in an electrifying knock. What stood out was his focus and his ability to dominate the fast bowlers at will. The likes of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are formidable bowlers, yet Allen’s clean striking made them look ordinary on the night.

In earlier matches of the tournament, Allen had scored 31 against South Africa, 21 against Canada, 23 against Sri Lanka and 29 against England before producing his spectacular century in the semi-final. His performances underline a player capable of seizing the big moment. Being fearless on the biggest stage is never easy. If there is one clear message from Allen’s knock, it is that he was made for the T20 format.

In the upcoming Indian Premier League, set to begin later this month, Allen will represent Kolkata Knight Riders.