Final ODI is big opportunity to find answers ahead of Champions Trophy: Washington Sundar

Colombo: India all-rounder Washington Sundar feels the must-win third and final ODI against Sri Lanka will provide them a big opportunity to counter the spin threat in challenging conditions and hold the team in good stead ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy.

The Indian team is staring at its first bilateral ODI series defeat against the Islanders in 27 years after losing the second ODI by 32 runs, thanks to the lackluster performance of the batters, who failed to tackle the Lankan spin attack. “It is an opportunity for us to go out there and put our hands up and win those critical situations,” Sundar told reporters on the eve of the match. “Obviously with the big tournaments coming up, we will be in similar situations and it will be important to find ways as to what we can do to win those critical situations especially in similar conditions against quality spin attack. “I think whatever we have done in this series so far, we will take that as a learning, obviously try and move ahead and win the game tomorrow in all aspects of the game.”

Sundar also came out in defence of the batters, who looked shoddy against the spinners in the series so far.

“We are quality players of spin. We’ve always played in these kinds of wickets, even at home, in Test matches, and in different formats. Even domestic cricket, we play a lot of games in such wickets,” he said.

“And we know a lot of our players have done really well, especially in the middle order, batting against spin. So it’s just a matter of finding a way, their own individual self and trying to get the job done. “Everyone knows it’s quite a challenging wicket. Obviously, the Indian team has always put its hands up, especially when the challenge arises. And that’s when we’ve been very good, both with bat and ball, and we’ve come out flying colours out of the challenging situations,” he said. “And that’s the definition of Indian cricket team over the last many years. So I think it’s the same, it’s been the same scenario in this series as well. It’s just about finding a way individually and getting the job done.”