Final line will be drawn by players’ strength of character, says Stimac

New Delhi: Lined up to face strong sides like Australia and Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup football in Doha next month, India head coach Igor Stimac on Friday said “strength of character” will be the parameter to decide who will be included in the final squad.

India are clubbed with formidable Australia, strong central Asian side Uzbekistan and tricky Syria -- all above Stimac’s team in the FIFA rankings -- in the group stage of the Asian Cup from January 13 onwards. “All the boys in the (probable) list are similar in their football qualities.

What we are looking for the final list of 26 is definitely experience, physical strength, and the final line will be drawn by the strength of their character,” Stimac said on the All India Football Federation’s social media handles.

“This is very important for us as a team, because no matter the talent, if there is no character nothing can be achieved,” he added.