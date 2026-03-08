Final destination

Ahmedabad: Men in Blue versus the Black Caps — not quite the script many imagined for the ICC T20 World Cup final. Yet here we are. As the two teams clash at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, it may be tempting to label India the favourites on home turf. But that would be premature as Suryakumar Yadav’s side prepares to face Mitchell Santner’s men, who looked red-hot against South Africa in the semi-final.

Defending champions India began their World Cup campaign slowly before finding rhythm and peaking with a commanding performance against England in Mumbai. With both teams entering the final in strong form, the stage is set for a fascinating battle — flair versus consistency, star power versus ruthless efficiency.

In the build-up to the tournament, India enjoyed success against New Zealand in a bilateral T20 series. But that means little now. Sunday’s marquee clash pits two balanced and battle-ready sides against each other. Bookmakers abroad may tilt towards India, but fans would do well not to get carried away.

The Ahmedabad venue inevitably evokes memories of the heartbreak of November 19, 2023, when India lost the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final to Australia at the same stadium. Yet dwelling on the past serves little purpose. New Zealand have long proven themselves masters of big moments — none more so than their victory in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final under the astute leadership of Kane Williamson.

Santner’s leadership reflects classic Kiwi traits — calm, pragmatic and ruthless when required. Unlike India, whose players carry huge star value through contracts and endorsements, New Zealand thrive on collective professionalism.

For India, confidence must not spill into overconfidence. The last two wins were impressive, but on a pitch expected to produce plenty of runs, India’s batting must fire again. Questions linger around Abhishek Sharma’s inconsistent form and the lack of a defining innings from captain Suryakumar Yadav. A single knock against the USA earlier in the tournament is hardly the standard fans expect from a player of Surya’s calibre.

New Zealand’s batting against India’s bowling promises intriguing match-ups. Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s spearhead with the white ball, but concerns surround the underwhelming performances of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. In the era of endless video analysis, decoding players has become easier than ever.

The much-discussed “mixed soil” pitch in Ahmedabad suggests a run-fest, which could spell trouble for bowlers hoping for assistance from the surface. Whether India stick with the same XI or make a bold tweak — perhaps bringing in Kuldeep Yadav — remains to be seen.

India’s trump card lately has been Sanju Samson, whose back-to-back explosive knocks against the West Indies and England have turned him into the talk of the tournament. But India’s hopes don’t rest on him alone. Players like Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube have all contributed when needed.

Then there is Hardik Pandya — the man for big occasions. Comfortable at this venue after captaining the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Pandya’s all-round abilities could prove decisive.

For New Zealand, several match-winners lurk in the shadows.