Final berth at stake as Punjab FC take on EB

Margao: Unbeaten in the group state, Punjab FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal in the first semifinal of the Super Cup here on Thursday.

Both teams progressed as group winners.

Punjab FC were unbeaten in the group stages with two wins and prevailed over Bengaluru FC in a winner-takes all final group stage match which was decided on penalty kicks after both teams ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Both teams finished with seven points and were tied on goals scored, which eventually led to the group winners being decided on penalties. Punjab FC started the group stage with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC with the help of goals from Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello and an own goal from Gursimrat Singh and they followed up with another 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC with the help of goals from Ninthoinganba Meetei, Samir Zeljkovic and Manglenthang Kipgen.

On the other hand, East Bengal were held to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener by Dempo SC but came back to beat Chennaiyin FC 4-0. In the final group match against Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they held them to a 0-0 draw which ensured they qualified for the semifinals on goal difference.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, who has trusted his young Indian core for the group stages, will be boosted by the return of Muhammad Suhail after missing the final group match against Bengaluru FC

to injury.