FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier: Germany beat Chile 3-0 in opener

Ranchi: Pre-tournament favourites Germany produced a power-packed outing to defeat lower-ranked Chile 3-0 to open their campaign on a rousing note in the FIH Women’s

Olympic Qualifier here on Saturday.

In the opening Pool B match, world No.5 Germany rode on goals from Selin Oruz (7th minute), Jette Flescutz (10th) and Lisa Nolte (38th) to secure an easy win over world No.14 Chile.

As expected, the Germans started aggressively and dominated most segments of the match with the Chileans showing sparks in patches.

Germany secured their first penalty corner in the second minute, but could not convert it. But they did not miss the next one as Oruz scored from a rebound after the initial flick was saved by Chile goalkeeper Natalia Salvador.

The Germans doubled their lead three minutes later through Flescutz who sounded the board with a fierce hit from top of the D. Germany earned another penalty corner in the 17th minute but wasted the opportunity.

Thereafter, Chile showed some sparks by breaking into the German circle on quite a few occasions and in the process earned two penalty corners but failed to find the net.

The Germans got their act together in the third quarter and dominated the proceedings, earning back-to-back penalty corners in the 37th minute but with no result.

Germany extended their lead in the next minute through a field goal by Nolte. Agencies