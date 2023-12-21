‘FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award means I’m on right path’

New Delhi: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia on Thursday said her third consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award is a testament to her progress on the right path.

Savita won the recognition for the third successive time on Tuesday.

“This acknowledgment serves as positive encouragement for me, confirming that I am on the right path,” Savita said in a Hockey India release.

“While the team has maintained good form this year, as we approach 2024, my goal is to sustain peak performance and provide the team with the best opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi next month,” she added.

Savita credited the entire Indian team for her success.

“It’s difficult for me to share the overwhelming emotions I experienced upon learning that I have been honoured with this award once more, for the third consecutive year.

“My desire to be the best is fuelled by the shared objective of achieving victories for the team. I am not alone in this journey, the entire team defends as one. So, I want to dedicate this award to my team,” she said.

Savita played her first international match in 2011 and since then has amassed 266 caps for India.

A true stalwart for the Indian women’s hockey team, Savita has been a consistent performer, leading India to significant victories in recent years.

She played a pivotal role in the team’s title win at the inaugural FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Spain, also securing India’s promotion to the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

She then led the team to a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, followed by the title win at the recent Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.