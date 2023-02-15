FIFA reserves at $4 bn after WC; more to come in 2026

FIFA had reserves of almost USD 4 billion after a financially successful 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and booming hospitality and ticket sales at the 2026 tournament in North America are expected to add billions to the income of soccer’s international governing body.

FIFA detailed “exceptionally robust” finances in its 2022 annual report late Tuesday that saw the annual bonus of President Gianni Infantino rise by 620,000 Swiss francs (USD 673,000). His pre-tax base salary and bonus package totalled 3.6 million Swiss francs (USD 3.9 million) plus more FIFA-paid expenses and benefits.

At the World Cup in November, FIFA announced record revenue of almost USD 7.6 billion for the four-year commercial cycle through 2022 that is mostly earned by the men’s World Cup.

FIFA said its reserves stood at USD 3.97 billion at year’s end compared with USD 1.6 billion through 2021.

“FIFA’s financial position remains exceptionally robust and sustainable with a substantial cash base and sufficient reserves,” soccer’s world body said in the report.

The USD 11 billion income conservatively forecast in December for the next four years is fuelled by using mostly NFL stadiums for an expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026 that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Using home stadiums of the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs plus other NFL venues has driven FIFA’s expected revenue of USD 3.1 billion in hospitality and ticket sales across the next four years.

FIFA said it got a combined

929 million in Qatar from ticket sales for the 64 games and a hospitality program that was sold in 2011 for a rights fee and profit share adding up to

243 million to long-time World Cup partner MATCH.

“Hospitality sales (will be) largely driven by the strategic model in operation, which has moved away from the rights fee model, under which FIFA’s hospitality services were outsourced,” FIFA said in the annual report. Operational costs of 638 million are foreseen for the 2026 hospitality program.

The 2026 World Cup s expected to far exceed the tournament record attendance of nearly 3.6 million set at the United States-hosted 1994 edition, which included 52 games in a 24-team format.

With 48 teams in North America in 2026, FIFA previously agreed an 80-game schedule but Infantino said in Qatar that decision will be reviewed.